Saif Ali Khan: 5 regal looks of Nawab of Pataudi

Saif Ali Khan looked dapper in a white and black tuxedo. Saif wore a white coloured blazer with a white shirt and black trousers and a black bow. A white rose on his collar added even more charm to his royal look.
Saif's black bandhgala, worn with a pristine white pocket square, was a throwback to classic menswear. The precise fit and minimalist design make this appearance the ultimate of refinement. Perfect for formal occasions, Saif combines traditional elegance with a modern edge.
Saif Ali Khan's choice of a classic light-colored kurta, teamed with a vibrant blazer and accented with black glares, demonstrates his exquisite and stylish sense of fashion. Adding to it, the black glares create a trendy and fashionable element.
For a grand festive occasion, Saif donned a stunning black embroidered kurta with a matching sherwani. The intricate detailing and flawless tailoring elevated the look to regal perfection. This timeless outfit is ideal for modern Indian celebrations, striking the right balance between tradition and luxury.
Nawab Sahab exhibited evident elegance and charm in this photograph, wearing an embroidered green sherwani and a plain white pajama. The beautiful embroidery on the sherwani added a touch of imperial splendor to his ensemble.
