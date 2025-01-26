 Republic Day 2025: 5 inspiring, patriotic quotes by our freedom fighters

Republic Day 2025: 5 inspiring, patriotic quotes by our freedom fighters

Image Source : Social

Mahatma Gandhi – "You may never know what results come of your actions. But if you do nothing, there will be no result."

Image Source : Social

Subhas Chandra Bose – "Give me blood, and I shall give you freedom!"

Image Source : Social

Bhagat Singh – "They may kill me, but they cannot kill my ideas. They can crush my body, but they will not be able to crush my spirit."

Image Source : Social

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar – "We are Indians, firstly and lastly."

Image Source : Social

Jawaharlal Nehru – "The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams."

Image Source : Social

Next : 5 exercises to boost brain health

Click to read more..