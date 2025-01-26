Republic Day 2025: 5 inspiring, patriotic quotes by our freedom fighters

Mahatma Gandhi – "You may never know what results come of your actions. But if you do nothing, there will be no result."
Subhas Chandra Bose – "Give me blood, and I shall give you freedom!"
Bhagat Singh – "They may kill me, but they cannot kill my ideas. They can crush my body, but they will not be able to crush my spirit."
Dr. B.R. Ambedkar – "We are Indians, firstly and lastly."
Jawaharlal Nehru – "The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams."
