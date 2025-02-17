Raw Papaya vs Ripe Papaya: Which is better for hair growth?

Raw Papaya: Contains papain, which helps exfoliate the scalp and remove dead skin cells, promoting healthy hair growth.
Ripe Papaya: Packed with vitamins A, C, and E, it nourishes and hydrates the scalp, enhancing hair texture.
Raw Papaya: Rich in vitamin A, it strengthens hair follicles and helps prevent hair thinning.
Ripe Papaya: Moisturises the scalp, reducing dandruff and dryness for healthier, shinier hair.
Raw papaya is better for stimulating hair growth, while ripe papaya excels in nourishing and improving hair health.
