 Raw Papaya vs Ripe Papaya: Which is better for hair growth?

Raw Papaya vs Ripe Papaya: Which is better for hair growth?

Image Source : Social

Raw Papaya: Contains papain, which helps exfoliate the scalp and remove dead skin cells, promoting healthy hair growth.

Image Source : Social

Ripe Papaya: Packed with vitamins A, C, and E, it nourishes and hydrates the scalp, enhancing hair texture.

Image Source : Social

Raw Papaya: Rich in vitamin A, it strengthens hair follicles and helps prevent hair thinning.

Image Source : Social

Ripe Papaya: Moisturises the scalp, reducing dandruff and dryness for healthier, shinier hair.

Image Source : Social

Raw papaya is better for stimulating hair growth, while ripe papaya excels in nourishing and improving hair health.

Image Source : Social

Next : 5 easy ways to fix burnt milk

Click to read more..