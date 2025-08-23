Pure Tamil girl baby names with meaning

Aathira (means a soft breeze): It's a name that symbolises freshness, calmness, and gentle grace.
Kanmani: Kanmani means “precious like the eye’s pupil,” a name full of love and affection.
Thamarai: Thamarai means lotus flower, representing purity, divinity, and beauty.
Amudha: The name Amudha means nectar, signifying sweetness, charm, and immortality.
Kuyil: Kuyil means koel bird, a name that symbolises a sweet voice and melody.
Nila: Nila means moon, a name that reflects calmness, beauty, and serenity.
Vaishnavi: Vaishnavi refers to Goddess Lakshmi, a name of divine grace and prosperity.
Ilakiya: Ilakiya means literature or epic, a name reflecting wisdom, intelligence, and creativity.
Vennila: Vennila means the bright full moon, a name symbolising peace, light, and purity.
