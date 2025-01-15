 Pongal 2025: 5 traditional South Indian dishes to savour

Ven Pongal: A comforting dish of rice and moong dal, tempered with ghee, black pepper, and cashews. It's a must-have for the festive feast.

Sakkarai Pongal: Sweetened with jaggery and flavored with cardamom, this dessert celebrates the sweetness of harvest.

Avial: A medley of vegetables cooked with coconut and yogurt, adding a vibrant and tangy touch to the Pongal platter.

Vadai: Crispy lentil fritters seasoned with spices, perfect as a snack or side dish.

Pongal Kuzhambu: A flavourful curry made with seasonal vegetables and tamarind, pairing beautifully with rice or Pongal.

