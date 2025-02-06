Orange Yolk vs Yellow Yolk: Which eggs are healthier?

Nutrient Density: Eggs with orange yolks often come from hens that are fed a diet rich in nutrients, such as leafy greens and omega-3 fatty acids, which can lead to a higher nutrient content compared to yellow yolks, which might be the result of a less varied diet.
Omega-3 Content: Eggs with darker, orange yolks tend to have higher omega-3 fatty acids, which are beneficial for heart health and brain function. This is often due to the hens being fed flaxseeds or fish oil.
Antioxidants: The deeper colour of the yolk may indicate a higher level of antioxidants, like lutein and zeaxanthin, which are important for eye health. These antioxidants are more common in eggs from hens with a richer, varied diet.
Taste and Quality: While the colour of the yolk is influenced by the hen’s diet, it can also impact taste. Some people report that eggs with orange yolks taste richer or more flavourful, but this is subjective.
Health Benefits: Ultimately, both orange and yellow yolks provide essential nutrients like protein and vitamins. The key difference lies in the diet of the hen, so eggs with orange yolks may have a slight edge in terms of nutritional quality, but both are healthy options when consumed as part of a balanced diet.
