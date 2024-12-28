New Year 2025: 5 budget-friendly gift ideas to surprise your loved ones

Personalised Calendars: Create a DIY calendar with your loved one's favorite photos and motivational quotes to kickstart their year with joy.
Mini Plant Kits: Give a touch of greenery with affordable mini succulents or DIY plant kits for home or office spaces.
Customised Mugs: Add a personal touch by designing mugs with quirky quotes, initials, or shared memories.
Handwritten Letters: Pair a heartfelt handwritten letter with a box of their favorite chocolates for a gift full of emotions.
DIY Care Packages: Assemble a small care package with scented candles, bath salts, and snacks for a relaxing start to the new year.
