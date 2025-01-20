National Hugging Day 2025: 5 benefits of hugging for mental health

Reduces Stress: Hugs lower cortisol levels, helping to reduce stress and anxiety.
Boosts Mood: Physical touch increases serotonin and dopamine, promoting feelings of happiness.
Improves Sleep: The comforting nature of a hug can help calm the mind, improving sleep quality.
Enhances Connection: Hugs foster emotional bonds, leading to better social connections and support.
Relieves Pain: The soothing effect of hugs can reduce emotional pain and provide comfort in tough times.
Next : 5 modern sleeve designs for kurti
Click to read more..