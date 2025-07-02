Morning Yoga vs Evening Yoga: Which is beneficial for health?

Energy Boost vs Stress Relief: Morning yoga kickstarts your day with energy, while evening yoga helps unwind and de-stress.
Metabolism vs Recovery: Practising in the morning may boost metabolism; evening sessions aid in muscle recovery.
Consistency vs Flexibility: Mornings offer a structured routine; evenings provide more schedule flexibility.
Mental Clarity vs Better Sleep: Morning yoga enhances focus; evening yoga promotes deeper sleep.
Cooler Mind vs Warmer Body: You're mentally fresh in the morning but physically more flexible in the evening.
