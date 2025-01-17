 Mahakumbh 2025: 5 must-do activities at the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj

Take a Holy Dip in the Sangam: Begin your journey with a purifying bath at the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers. It’s believed to cleanse sins and bring spiritual blessings.

Attend the Grand Aarti: Witness the mesmerising Ganga Aarti, where lamps and chants create a divine ambiance along the riverbanks.

Explore the Akharas: Visit the camps of various spiritual sects and interact with sadhus and gurus to learn about diverse philosophies and practices.

Savour Traditional Delicacies: Relish authentic vegetarian dishes, like khichdi and puri-sabzi, served at community kitchens and stalls.

Engage in Cultural Events: Enjoy devotional music, folk performances, and storytelling sessions that showcase the rich cultural heritage of India.

