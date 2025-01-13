Lohri 2025: 5 easy steps to make Punjabi Pinni at home

Roast the Flour: Heat desi ghee in a pan and roast wheat flour on a low flame until golden brown and aromatic.
Prepare Dry Fruits: Chop almonds, cashews, and pistachios. Lightly roast them in ghee for added crunch.
Sweeten the Mixture: Add powdered jaggery or sugar to the roasted flour. Stir well to ensure an even blend.
Add Cardamom and Nuts: Mix in green cardamom powder and roasted dry fruits for a burst of flavour.
Shape the Pinnis: While the mixture is warm, shape it into round laddoos. Let them cool and set.
