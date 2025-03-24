Lauki Juice vs Karela Juice: Which one helps to reduce weight fast?

While both juices have their own unique properties that aid in weight loss, their effectiveness may vary from person to person.
Lauki juice, also known as bottled gourd juice, is low in calories and packed with nutrients that can help keep the body hydrated and promote a feeling of fullness, thereby reducing cravings for unhealthy snacks.
On the other hand, karela juice, made from bitter gourd, is rich in antioxidants and has been found to improve metabolism and regulate blood sugar levels, which can indirectly aid in weight loss.
However, when it comes to which one helps to reduce weight fast, the answer is not so clear-cut.
Incorporating either lauki or karela juice into your routine may provide some added benefits, but it is not a magic solution for weight loss. It is important to consult with a healthcare professional before making any drastic changes to your diet.
Ultimately, the key to losing weight fast is a combination of a healthy diet and regular exercise.
