In Pics: Last sunrise of 2024 captured across various cities in India

Goa: The final sunrise of 2024 casts a golden hue over serene beaches in Dona Paula, creating a picture-perfect farewell to the year.

Chennai witnesses its final sunrise of 2024 with the first light illuminating Marina Beach, a calm and peaceful spectacle.

Kolkata: The last sunrise of the year shows the vibrant sun in the sky, a breathtaking start to the day in the City of Joy.

Siliguri: The last sunrise of 2024 in the city emerges behind the Himalayan foothills, blending nature’s beauty with a crisp winter morning.

Kochi: The city's backwaters glisten under the warm rays of the year’s final sunrise, offering a tranquil end to 2024.

Madurai: Amid the fading darkness, the last sunrise of 2024 emerges, spreading light and hope across the city -- a beautiful farewell to the year.

Guwahati: The greets the last sunrise of the year showing the sun making its way amid the cold weather of December, creating a serene visual treat.

