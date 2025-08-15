HD Janmashtami image of Vasudev carrying newborn Krishna across Yamuna, sheltered by Shesh Nag — a sacred moment in Krishna’s birth story.
Stunning HD image of Lord Krishna revealing his Vishwaroop to Arjun before the Mahabharata battle, radiating divine cosmic energy.
Adorable Bal Gopal Janmashtami HD image, enjoying butter with innocent charm, perfect for WhatsApp DP or status.
Peaceful Krishna Janmashtami HD image of Lord Krishna playing flute among gopis and cows in the divine beauty of Vrindavan.
Krishna Janmashtami image in HD showing Shesh Nag sheltering baby Krishna and Vasudev during the Yamuna crossing
Artistic HD close-up of Lord Krishna with peacock feather crown and golden flute — perfect as a Janmashtami wallpaper.
Powerful HD Krishna Janmashtami image of Lord Krishna standing tall in a battleground at sunset, symbolising courage and dharma.
Next : Happy Independence Day images 2025: 15 August HD photos to download and share
Click to read more..