Kendall to Sonam; here's what fashion icons wore at Paris Haute Couture 2025

Paris Haute Couture 2025 began on Monday, January 27 and will end on Thursday, January 30. Shows on the first day included Schiaparelli. Christain Dior, Georges Hobeika and Rahul Mishra among others. Several fashions from across the globe were present at the event. Check out who wore what.
Kendall Jenner opened for the Italian fashion house Schiaparelli in a gown that was truly the "gown of dream".
Pamela Anderson arrived for the Dior show wearing a grey jacket with a scarf that was belted at the waist. She paired it with matching trousers and a Lady Dior micro bag.
Sonam Kapoor attended the Dior show in a black dress. She layered it with a faux fur coat and black gloves. She completed the look with pink dewy makeup and a sleek bun.
Nicola Coughlan of Bridgerton fame attended the Dior show event in a black bomber-style jacket. She paired it with a black top and midi skirt.
Carla Bruni attended the Schiaparelli show in a black mini dress that she paired with sheer tights and a black coat. She wore black pumps and gloves to complete the look.
Jisoo attended the Dior show wearing a black skirt along with a black leather jacket. She wore sheer tights, black pumps and carried the mini lady Dior bag to complete the look.
