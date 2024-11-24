 Kareena Kapoor Khan exudes regal glam in an embellished saree | See Pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan redefines glam in a blue and golden embellished saree.

The actor draped the blue silk saree featuring golden embroidery work adding to the gorgeous look. The saree also featured intricate golden zardosi zari details at the borders.

Kareena teamed it with a matching sleeveless blouse with a sweetheart neckline. Kareena reinstated that less is more through her saree look.

The actor opted for a statement choker, matching golden bracelet, and a statement ring, Kareena kept it minimal as she let her ensemble do all the talking.

For the makeup, Kareena opted for a bright look in classic black winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, nude eyeshadow, and a shade of nude lipstick.

