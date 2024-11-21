In Pics: 7 magical cities to celebrate Christmas around the world

New York City, USA: Witness the iconic Rockefeller Christmas Tree, ice skating in Central Park, and festive window displays on Fifth Avenue that create a true winter wonderland.
Vienna, Austria: Experience a fairytale Christmas with Vienna’s charming Christmas markets, warm mulled wine, and the sounds of classical concerts echoing through its historic streets.
Rovaniemi, Finland: Known as the "Official Hometown of Santa Claus," Rovaniemi offers snowy landscapes, reindeer rides, and the enchanting Santa Claus Village for a magical Arctic experience.
Strasbourg, France: Known as the "Capital of Christmas," Strasbourg captivates visitors with its centuries-old markets, glittering decorations, and Alsatian treats in a romantic setting.
Tokyo, Japan: Tokyo dazzles with its breathtaking light displays, festive shopping, and unique Christmas traditions that blend Western influences with Japanese culture.
Quebec City, Canada: With its cobblestone streets, European charm, and snow-draped Old Town, Quebec City feels like stepping into a Christmas card.
Sydney, Australia: Celebrate a sunny Christmas with festive beachside barbeques, dazzling light displays, and carols by candlelight under the Southern Hemisphere’s warm skies.
