IIFA Awards 2025: Shah Rukh to Kareena, Who wore what at the green carpet?

SRK wore a black double-breasted blazer with silver buttons, paired with a black satin top and matching trousers. He also added dark sunglasses, a sleek wristwatch, and a silver chain.

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor dazzled at the IIFA Awards in a lavender gown decked with intricate, glittering silver embroidery, making it a perfect night look.

Katrina wore the Tarun Tahiliani lehenga she donned for the awards night, which features a corset blouse and a lehenga skirt. The blush pink ensemble embodies the spirit of spring with colourful sequins embroidery.

Madhuri Dixit painted the town red in her romantic off-the-shoulder gown, transforming her into a Disney Princess. The dress has a V-neckline, a draped bodice, a figure-skimming skirt.

Kriti Sanon chose an ivory look for the red carpet. She celebrated the pink city, Jaipur, in an ensemble designed by Rajesh Pratap Singh from his Desert Rose couture collection

Rekha brought her evergreen elegance to the IIFA Awards 2025 red carpet in a gold silk saree, which she paired with a full-sleeved blouse.

