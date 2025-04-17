Hybrid Watermelon vs Desi (organic) Watermelon: Which one is sweetest?

Hybrid watermelons are genetically modified and are a combination of different types of watermelons, while desi watermelons are the traditional variety grown by farmers.
Image Source : Social
The sweetness of a watermelon depends on several factors, including soil quality, growing conditions, and ripeness.
Image Source : Social
However, many believe that hybrid watermelons are sweeter due to their larger size and more uniform shape.
Image Source : Social
On the other hand, lovers of desi watermelons argue that their smaller size and thicker rind contribute to a more concentrated sweetness.
Image Source : Social
Ultimately, the taste preference for watermelons varies from person to person, and it ultimately comes down to personal preference. While some may prefer the consistent sweetness of hybrid watermelons, others may enjoy the intense sweetness of desi watermelons.
Image Source : Social
Next : 5 easy exercises to cleanse and improve lung capacity