How to use fitkari instead of perfume to remove body odour naturally

Use as a crystal rub: Wet a piece of alum and gently rub it on clean underarms after a bath. It forms a protective layer that reduces sweat bacteria and controls odour.
Make an alum water spray: Dissolve a small piece of fitkari in warm water and store it in a spray bottle. Use this natural deodorant spray daily instead of perfume.
Alum with essential oils: Mix powdered alum with a few drops of essential oil like lavender or tea tree. Apply gently to underarms for added antibacterial action and fragrance.
Alum bath soak: Add a small piece of fitkari to warm bath water. Soaking in this water removes bacteria and reduces body odour naturally.
Alum foot care: Body odour often starts with smelly feet. Soak feet in alum water for 10 minutes to kill bacteria and remove odour.
