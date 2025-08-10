How to make your house smell like a luxury hotel without expensive candles

Place fresh lilies, roses, or jasmine in vases around your home. Their subtle, natural scent instantly adds elegance and freshness.
Image Source : Pexels
Use a diffuser with oils like lavender, sandalwood, or white tea. These are common scents in luxury hotels and create a calming vibe.
Image Source : pexels
Sprinkle baking soda on carpets and upholstery, leave for 30 minutes, then vacuum. It removes odours so only pleasant scents remain.
Image Source : pexels
Simmer citrus slices, cinnamon sticks, and cloves in water on low heat. This fills your home with a warm, inviting aroma.
Image Source : pexels
Choose one signature scent, like vanilla musk or citrus bergamot. Use it consistently so your home always smells inviting.
Image Source : pexels
Open windows daily to let in fresh air. Pair with indoor plants to naturally purify and refresh the atmosphere.
Image Source : pexels
