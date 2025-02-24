 How to include Makhana in your diet?

Fibre-rich Makhana should be included in the diet. Makhana can be eaten in many ways, and different dishes are made from it.

Experts consider eating roasted Makhana to be healthier. Eating roasted Makhana without ghee reduces obesity.

If you want to eat crunchy Makhana, sprinkle half a spoon of ghee while roasting it. This makes the salt stick easily to the Makhana and you can eat it with tea.

Roasted Makhana controls blood sugar in diabetes.

Makhana Kheer is a healthy option for breakfast which gives instant energy.

Makhana barfi is also prepared which is especially eaten during fasting. Makhana is also used as a very tasty namkeen.

