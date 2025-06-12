Haemoglobin food chart: Top 10 foods to add to your diet

Spinach is rich in non-heme iron (plant-based iron), vitamin C, and folate. Iron boosts haemoglobin production, while vitamin C enhances the absorption of non-heme iron.
Image Source : Canva
Red meat contains heme iron, which is more easily absorbed by the body than plant-based iron. Heme iron directly supports haemoglobin synthesis, and red meat is also a good source of vitamin B12.
Image Source : Canva
Liver (especially chicken or beef liver) is a powerhouse of heme iron, folic acid, vitamin B12, and vitamin A. These nutrients are vital for red blood cell production and improving haemoglobin levels rapidly.
Image Source : Canva
Legumes (lentils, chickpeas, beans) are rich in non-heme iron, folate and protein. These support overall red blood cell development and are excellent for vegetarians.
Image Source : Canva
Pumpkin Seeds are high in iron, magnesium and zinc. These seeds are an iron-rich snack that also supports immune health and oxygen transport.
Image Source : Canva
Tofu and Soy Products gives you plant-based iron, protein and calcium. It is a great alternative for vegetarians to improve iron stores and support haemoglobin synthesis.
Image Source : Canva
Pomegranates have iron, vitamin C, and antioxidants. It helps in blood circulation and enhances iron absorption.
Image Source : Canva
Beetroot is a good source of iron, folate and fibre. It helps to boost haemoglobin and improves the oxygen-carrying capacity of the blood.
Image Source : Canva
Eggs are rich in iron and vitamin B12. It supports red blood cell production and energy metabolism.
Image Source : Canva
Dates and Raisins are dry fruits that are rich in iron and natural sugars. It is a source of quick energy and is effective in boosting iron levels in the blood.
Image Source : Canva
Next : Kanji vs Kombucha: Which one is better for your gut?