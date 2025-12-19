2. Canned chickpeas: Chickpeas bring a mix of fibre and plant protein, which helps keep the gut steady rather than rushed. They’re filling without being heavy and work well in everything from salads to warm meals.
Image Source : Pinterest
3. Canned beetroots: Beetroots contain compounds that support digestion and blood flow. Their natural fibre feeds good gut bacteria, and the slightly earthy taste is gentler once they’re cooked or mixed into meals.
Image Source : Pinterest
4. Canned corn: Corn offers a type of fibre that passes through the gut mostly intact, helping bulk things out. It’s simple, familiar and surprisingly helpful when digestion feels a bit sluggish.
Image Source : Freepik
5. Canned sardines: Sardines support gut health more indirectly. Their omega-3 fats help calm inflammation, which can make digestion feel smoother overall, especially for people with sensitive stomachs.
Image Source : Freepik
6. Canned mushrooms: Mushrooms contain fibres that act as food for good bacteria. They also add depth to meals without weighing things down, making them an easy gut-friendly addition.
Image Source : Pinterest
