Grilled Chicken vs Roasted Chicken: Which is better for weight loss?

Fat Content: Grilled chicken involves little to no added fat, as excess fat drips off during grilling. However, roasted chicken may retain more fat, especially if cooked with the skin or basted with oil or butter. Grilled chicken is typically leaner, making it a better option for weight loss.
Cooking Method: Grilling chicken requires high-heat cooking that can help lock in flavour without added sauces or oils. However, roasting is slower and can include added fats or juices, which increase calories. Grilling is more calorie-efficient, especially when avoiding marinades high in sugar or oil.
Portion Control: Grilled chicken is usually served in measured portions, like breasts or thighs. On the other hand, roasted chicken can be harder to portion precisely when carved from a whole bird.
Flavour Additions: Grilled chicken tends to use dry rubs or spices, which are low in calories. On the other hand, roasting chicken uses butter, oil or sugary glazes. Hence, Grilled chicken can be healthier depending on preparation.
Nutrient Retention: Both methods preserve protein well, but grilling may reduce B vitamins slightly due to high heat. Nutritional loss is minimal, so protein benefits are strong either way.
Conclusion: For weight loss, grilled chicken (especially skinless, boneless breast) is generally the better choice as it is leaner, lower in calories and easier to portion.
