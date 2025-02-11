 Green Chilli vs Red Chilli: Which is more beneficial for your health?

Green chilli, also known as jalapeño, is a rich source of vitamins A and C, which are essential for maintaining healthy skin and boosting the immune system.

Green chilli also contains capsaicin, a compound that has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

On the other hand, red chilli, also known as cayenne pepper, is a good source of vitamins B6 and E, as well as potassium and magnesium.

Red chilli also contains capsaicin, which has been linked to improving digestion and aiding in weight loss.

Ultimately, both green and red chillies have their own unique set of health benefits and it is best to incorporate them into a balanced diet for maximum effect. Moderation is key when consuming either type of chilli, as too much of either can cause discomfort.

