Green Chilli vs Red Chilli: Which is more beneficial for your health?

Green chilli, also known as jalapeño, is a rich source of vitamins A and C, which are essential for maintaining healthy skin and boosting the immune system.
Image Source : Freepik
Green chilli also contains capsaicin, a compound that has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.
Image Source : Freepik
On the other hand, red chilli, also known as cayenne pepper, is a good source of vitamins B6 and E, as well as potassium and magnesium.
Image Source : Freepik
Red chilli also contains capsaicin, which has been linked to improving digestion and aiding in weight loss.
Image Source : Freepik
Ultimately, both green and red chillies have their own unique set of health benefits and it is best to incorporate them into a balanced diet for maximum effect. Moderation is key when consuming either type of chilli, as too much of either can cause discomfort.
Image Source : Freepik
Next : 5 reasons why you should journal regularly