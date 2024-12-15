 Five budget-friendly secret Santa gifts for this holiday season

Gift your colleagues photo frames and cute desk accessories including pen holders and reading lamps to brighten their work corner.

Scented candles and aroma diffusers make great secret Santa gifts to bring in the Christmas cheer.

Winter goodies with cookie packets, muffins and chocolates will serve as the perfect gift hamper for the holiday season.

A small portable speaker, easy to carry and will add some musical fun while running the daily chores.

