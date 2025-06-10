 Delhi Summers won&#039;t stop you: Coolest things to do with friends

Firstly, take a trip to India Gate and enjoy a fun picnic with your friends while admiring the beautiful monument.

Secondly, head to one of the many water parks in Delhi, like Worlds of Wonder or Adventure Island, to beat the heat and enjoy thrilling water rides together.

Explore the streets of Old Delhi and indulge in some delicious street food like chaat, golgappas, and chole bhature.

Go for a bike ride or a walk at Lodhi Garden or Hauz Khas Village and soak in some greenery and tranquillity.

Go for mall hopping and also, explore some cafes.

Catch a movie at an open-air cinema or attend a music festival like Sunburn or NH7 Weekender.

Beat the heat by trying out indoor activities like bowling or laser tag at a gaming centre.

Visit the famous Akshardham Temple and marvel at its architectural beauty.

Lastly, end your day with a rooftop dinner at Connaught Place or Hauz Khas overlooking the city's stunning skyline.

