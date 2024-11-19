Delhi AQI touches 500: 5 natural ways to protect yourself from air pollution

Indoor Plants for Cleaner Air: Keep air-purifying plants like snake plants, areca palms, and peace lilies to reduce indoor pollutants.
Steam Inhalation: Regular steam therapy with eucalyptus oil can help clear your respiratory tract of pollutants.
Strengthen Immunity: Consume antioxidant-rich foods like amla, turmeric, ginger, and green tea to fight harmful effects.
Wear a Mask: Use N95 or similar masks when stepping out to filter harmful particulates.
Keep Hydrated: Drink plenty of water and herbal teas to flush toxins from your body.
