 Delhi AQI touches 500: 5 natural ways to protect yourself from air pollution

Delhi AQI touches 500: 5 natural ways to protect yourself from air pollution

Image Source : Social

Indoor Plants for Cleaner Air: Keep air-purifying plants like snake plants, areca palms, and peace lilies to reduce indoor pollutants.

Image Source : Social

Steam Inhalation: Regular steam therapy with eucalyptus oil can help clear your respiratory tract of pollutants.

Image Source : Social

Strengthen Immunity: Consume antioxidant-rich foods like amla, turmeric, ginger, and green tea to fight harmful effects.

Image Source : Social

Wear a Mask: Use N95 or similar masks when stepping out to filter harmful particulates.

Image Source : Social

Keep Hydrated: Drink plenty of water and herbal teas to flush toxins from your body.

Image Source : Social

Next : Delhi air pollution worsens, here's 5 least polluted cities in India

Click to read more..