Delhi air pollution worsens, here's 5 least polluted cities in India

Aizawl, Mizoram – Nestled in the hills, Aizawl enjoys fresh, clean air thanks to its lush greenery and low industrial activity.
Shillong, Meghalaya – Known as the "Scotland of the East," Shillong’s cool climate and natural surroundings keep its air pristine.
Kohima, Nagaland – This serene capital city remains largely untouched by industrial pollution.
Puducherry – With strict pollution controls and coastal breezes, Puducherry maintains a low AQI.
Gandhinagar, Gujarat – Known for its urban greenery and systematic planning, Gandhinagar consistently records better air quality.
