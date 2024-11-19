 Delhi air pollution worsens, here's 5 least polluted cities in India

Aizawl, Mizoram – Nestled in the hills, Aizawl enjoys fresh, clean air thanks to its lush greenery and low industrial activity.

Shillong, Meghalaya – Known as the "Scotland of the East," Shillong’s cool climate and natural surroundings keep its air pristine.

Kohima, Nagaland – This serene capital city remains largely untouched by industrial pollution.

Puducherry – With strict pollution controls and coastal breezes, Puducherry maintains a low AQI.

Gandhinagar, Gujarat – Known for its urban greenery and systematic planning, Gandhinagar consistently records better air quality.

