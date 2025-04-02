Cow Milk vs Buffalo Milk: Which has more calcium and vitamin D?

While both types of milk contain high levels of calcium and vitamin D, buffalo milk has a higher calcium content compared to cow milk.
The calcium content makes buffalo milk a better option for individuals looking to increase their calcium intake.
On the other hand, cow milk contains more vitamin D, which plays a crucial role in the absorption and utilisation of calcium in the body.
Additionally, cow milk is also fortified with vitamin D, making it a convenient source of this essential nutrient.
Ultimately, both cow milk and buffalo milk can contribute to meeting the daily recommended intake of calcium and vitamin D, but choosing between the two may depend on individual dietary needs and preferences.
