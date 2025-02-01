Celeb-inspired yellow ethnic outfits for Basant Panchami 2025

Kajol's yellow Chanderi silk saree is perfect if you prefer a classic look. The saree can be paired with a blouse of a similar colour.
Anushka Sharma's yellow kurta with palazzo pants and dupatta makes for a perfect Basant Panchami look. The outfit features floral prints all over the body and embroidery along the borders.
Alia Bhatt's yellow organza saree is one of the best ethnic outfits that you can wear for Basant Panchami. The intricate embroidery along the borders makes for a classic look.
Sara Ali Khan's yellow anarkali suit is perfect for puja at home. The suit is simple with delicate gota embroidery along the borders.
Janhavi Kapoor's yellow tissue saree is best if you're looking to uplift your Basant Panchami look. The saree features a border and a blouse of similar colour.
