Bride-to-be PV Sindhu's secret diet plan for a fit body

One of the leading Indian athletes, Pusarla Venkata Sindhu (PV Sindhu), is all set to marry IT professional Venkatta Datta Sai on December 22 in Udaipur. The grand wedding festivities will begin on December 20 and end with a grand reception on December 24.
As per Vogue reports, PV Sindhu follows a balanced diet plan because as a sportsperson she should take care of her diet diligently. Her diet is balanced between carbs and proteins.
She prefers eggs, milk, and fresh seasonal fruits for breakfast.
PV Sindhu's lunch includes protein-rich griller chicken along with rice for carbs.
At regular intervals, PV Sindhu prefers to eat light snacks. Her mid-day snacks mostly include fresh fruits and dry fruits.
She eats bananas as a pre-workout meal and protein shakes and energy bars as a post-workout meal.
She loves to eat ice cream. After winning bronze at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, she enjoyed ice cream with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well.
For early dinner, she eats rice and green vegetables along with meat.
Her favourite cheat meal is Hyderabadi Biriyani.
PV Sindhu's only fitness mantra includes 8 hours of deep sleep every day.
