 Boiled vs Scrambled: Which is healthiest way to eat eggs for weight loss?

Fewer Calories in Boiled Eggs: Boiled eggs are cooked without added fat, unlike scrambled eggs, which often use butter or oil, making boiled the lower-calorie option.

Fat Content Matters: Scrambled eggs tend to have higher fat content due to added cooking fat, something to watch if you're aiming to cut calories.

Better Portion Control: Hard-boiled eggs are easy to count and portion out, helping you stay on track with calorie goals during weight loss.

Nutrient Retention: Boiling preserves most of the egg’s nutrients, while scrambling (especially at high heat) can slightly reduce certain heat-sensitive vitamins.

Satiety Is Key: Both options are rich in protein and can keep you full longer, but boiled eggs offer this benefit with fewer added ingredients.

