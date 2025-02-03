Beyonce to Sabrina Carpenter: Who wore what at Grammy 2025 red carpet?

Beyonce wore a beautiful gold bodycon gown with white Western embroidery motifs throughout. She completed the look with sequined opera gloves and gold Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.
Image Source : X
Sabrina Carpenter looked like a storybook princess in a breathtaking baby blue halterneck dress embellished with tiny feathers.
Image Source : Vogue
Shakira wore a gorgeous orange and black gown from Etro for the ceremony. The dress had a shimmery orange bodysuit with black floral patterns that transitioned into a sheer black lace skirt.
Image Source : Vogue
Taylor Swift stole the show on the 67th Grammy Awards 2025 red carpet with a stunning asymmetrical ruby little dress complemented with a tiny gold chain near her thigh.
Image Source : Vogue
Miley Cyrus attracted attention on the Grammys red carpet by wearing a striking Saint Laurent leather halter-neck dress. Her lightly tousled bangs and chopped layers heightened the edgy feel.
Image Source : Vogue
Lady Gaga wore a gothic-inspired Vivienne Westwood gown with pointy shoulders, structured leather bodice, and high neckline.
Image Source : Vogue
In a vintage 2003 Jean-Paul Gaultier couture outfit featuring prints of Edgar Degas's famous ballerinas, Chappell Roan embodied elegance.
Image Source : Vogue
Billie Eilish, who has seven Grammy nominations, arrived at the ceremony in style. The 'Birds of a Feather' singer wore a white shirt, loose black slacks, and a sleek black jacket.
Image Source : Vogue
Next : 5 easy steps to make Sourdough Bread at home