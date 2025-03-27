Bael juice vs Sugarcane juice: Which one is healthier for weight loss?

Calorie Content: Bael juice is relatively lower in calories compared to sugarcane juice. It contains natural sugars but in a more concentrated and lower quantity. The fibre content of bael also helps with weight management.
Glycemic Index: Sugarcane juice has a high glycemic index (GI) which can cause a spike in blood sugar levels. Bael juice, on the other hand, has a low GI which can help regulate blood sugar levels and support weight loss.
Fibre Content: Bael fruit contains a significant amount of fibre, especially in its pulp compared to Sugarcane juice. Fibre can help keep you feeling fuller for longer, thereby, reducing the chances of overeating. This eventually helps in weight loss.
Nutrients: Bael juice is rich in vitamins A and C, potassium, and magnesium, making it a more nutrient-dense option compared to sugarcane juice. A balanced nutrient profile can support overall health and weight loss.
Digestive Health: Bael is well-known for its digestive benefits. It is often shown to support digestive health due to its high fibre and antioxidant content. A healthy digestive system is essential for effective weight loss.
Hydration and Detoxification: Bael juice is known to help detoxify the body, promoting liver health and eliminating toxins. It’s a natural diuretic, which can help reduce bloating and water retention. Sugarcane juice is also hydrating and has detoxifying properties but is more commonly consumed for a quick energy boost.
In conclusion, Bael juice is generally the healthier choice. Its lower calorie count, low glycemic index, fibre content and digestive benefits make it a better choice to maintain a healthy weight. If weight loss is the goal, bael juice is the better option.
