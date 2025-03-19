 Almond vs Oat vs Soy: Which plant-based milk is healthier for weight loss?

Almond vs Oat vs Soy: Which plant-based milk is healthier for weight loss?

Image Source : Social

Calories: Almond milk typically has the fewest calories per cup (30-40), making it a great choice for those looking to reduce calorie intake for weight loss.

Image Source : Social

Protein: Soy milk is the highest in protein (7-9g per cup), which helps keep you full longer and supports muscle maintenance, making it ideal for weight management.

Image Source : Social

Carbs: Oat milk tends to be higher in carbs and sugar (12-16g per cup), which can add extra calories, so it may not be the best choice for those aiming to limit their carb intake.

Image Source : Social

Fat Content: Almond milk has healthy unsaturated fats but is lower in fat overall, while soy milk provides a moderate amount of fat, which can contribute to satiety.

Image Source : Social

Nutrient Density: Soy milk offers the most balanced nutritional profile, with a good amount of protein, healthy fats, and essential vitamins, while almond milk is generally more vitamin-fortified.

Image Source : Social

Next : Mango vs Lychee: Which is the best summer fruit?

Click to read more..