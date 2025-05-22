Adidas to FCUK to DKNY to H&M: Check full-forms of these popular fashion brands

Adolf Dassler started Adidas, which is where the acronym originates.
Erling Persson created the company when he opened his first shop in Sweden, Hennes. In Swedish, hennes means 'hers.' When Persson purchased clothes retailer Mauritz in 1968, the company expanded their assortment to include menswear. Hence the name, Hennes & Mauritz (H&M).
We all know about French Connection, right? Since the company is situated in the United Kingdom, it is abbreviated as 'FCUK.' Stephen Marks founded the company shortly after the premiere of the film The French Connection. However, there was a lot of controversy due to the 'F' word in the brand name.
Donna Karan founded DKNY, a New York-based fashion label. The 'New York' section of the label represents the fashion house's velocity and attitude!
The full form of D&G is Dolce and Gabbana; it is an Italian fashion house founded by Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.
