7 ways to treat acne from the root naturally

Maintain a clean skin routine: Regularly washing your face helps to remove dirt, oil, and bacteria, which are common acne triggers.
Image Source : Freepik
Use tea tree oil: Tea tree oil is known for its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, making it effective in reducing acne.
Image Source : Freepik
Incorporate aloe vera: Aloe vera has soothing and anti-inflammatory properties that help reduce redness and inflammation caused by acne. It can also speed up the healing process of acne lesions and reduce scarring.
Image Source : Freepik
Balance your diet: Diet plays a significant role in acne development. A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and omega-3 fatty acids can help reduce inflammation and balance hormones.
Image Source : Freepik
Manage stress levels: High stress levels can lead to hormonal fluctuations that may trigger acne. Stress increases cortisol levels, which in turn can cause oil glands to produce more sebum, leading to clogged pores.
Image Source : Freepik
Stay Hydrated: Drinking plenty of water helps maintain skin hydration, flush out toxins and prevent the buildup of oil and dirt that can lead to acne.
Image Source : Freepik
Use apple cider vinegar: Apple cider vinegar has antibacterial and astringent properties which can help cleanse the skin and prevent breakouts.
Image Source : Freepik
Next : 5 benefits of eating pomelo for liver