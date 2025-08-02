 7 ways to add pumpkin seeds to your diet

Snack on Them: Simply roast pumpkin seeds with a bit of salt or spices for a crunchy and nutritious snack. They're high in protein, fibre and healthy fats.

Add to Smoothies: Blend a tablespoon of pumpkin seeds into your smoothie for extra protein, magnesium, and zinc without altering the taste much.

Sprinkle on Salads: Add a handful of raw or toasted pumpkin seeds to salads for a satisfying crunch and a nutrient boost.

Mix into Yoghurt or Oatmeal: Stir pumpkin seeds into your yoghurt or oatmeal for added texture, fibre, and essential minerals.

Soup Garnish: Top creamy soups like butternut squash or tomato with roasted pumpkin seeds for added crunch.

Stir-fries or Grain Bowls: Toss a handful into cooked dishes like stir-fries, rice bowls or quinoa salads to add crunch and healthy fats.

Trail Mix: Combine pumpkin seeds with nuts, dried fruits and dark chocolate to make a balanced and energising trail mix.

