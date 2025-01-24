7 Vitamin C-rich foods other than oranges and lemons

Kiwi: 1 medium kiwi can give you about 70 mg of Vitamin C, making it an excellent alternative to citrus fruits. Enjoy kiwi in salads, smoothies or as a snack.
Bell Peppers: Green, red or yellow bell peppers are packed with Vitamin C. 1 cup of sliced bell peppers has about 125 mg of Vitamin C.
Broccoli: This cruciferous vegetable is not only rich in Vitamin C (100 mg per cup) but also contains other essential nutrients like fibre and cancer-fighting compounds.
Strawberries: 1 cup of strawberries gives about 150 mg of Vitamin C, making them a sweet and nutritious choice.
Papaya: 1 medium papaya has about 100 mg of Vitamin C. Papaya contains an enzyme called papain which helps in digestion.
Cauliflower: Like broccoli, cauliflower is a Vitamin C-rich cruciferous vegetable (75 mg per cup). It is also low in calories and rich in fibre.
Amla: Amla is one of the richest sources of Vitamin C (450 mg per 100 grams). Enjoy amla juice, powder or supplements to boost your Vitamin C intake.
