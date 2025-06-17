7 places you can visit in Delhi for a fun-filled weekend

India Gate & Rajpath: This is the perfect place for a relaxed evening stroll, picnics, and soaking in the national pride. You can enjoy the street food and also watch the India Gate lit up at night.
Hauz Khas Village: This is a trendy hub with cafes, boutiques, and a historic fort complex. Explore quirky art galleries, dine with a lake view, or visit the 13th-century Hauz Khas Fort and Deer Park.
Dilli Haat (INA): This is a cultural hotspot showcasing India’s diverse arts, crafts, and cuisines. Shop for handicrafts, savour dishes from different Indian states, and attend live performances.
Qutub Minar Complex: This is a UNESCO World Heritage site steeped in history and Islamic architecture. Admire the Qutub Minar, the Iron Pillar, and ancient ruins – perfect for history buffs and photo lovers.
Akshardham Temple: A modern marvel of Indian spirituality, architecture, and culture. Attend the mesmerising water show, walk through the thematic exhibitions, and admire the carvings.
Lodhi Art District & Lodhi Garden: A unique blend of urban street art and lush historical gardens. Take a walk to see vivid murals, then relax or picnic in the landscaped gardens nearby.
Chandni Chowk & Paranthe Wali Gali: This is the heart of Old Delhi packed with heritage, food, and chaos. Ride a rickshaw through narrow lanes, eat iconic street food, and shop for fabrics and jewelry.
