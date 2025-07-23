Snooze button: Repeatedly snoozing disrupts your sleep cycle, leading to "sleep inertia", a sluggish feeling that can last for hours.
Checking your phone: Jumping into emails, social media, or news the moment you wake up can trigger stress and overwhelm you.
Skipping breakfast: Not eating in the morning can cause blood sugar to drop, leading to fatigue, poor focus, and irritability throughout the day.
Drinking coffee: Drinking this beverage on an empty stomach can spike your cortisol level, upset your stomach and lead to energy crashes later in the day.
Not hydrating after waking up: Your body loses fluids overnight and hence, you should drink water first thing in the morning. Dehydration can reduce alertness, concentration, and overall energy levels.
Staying in the dark: Not exposing yourself to natural light in the morning can confuse your body’s internal clock and make you feel sleepy for longer.
Stressful Thoughts: Starting the day with worry, criticism, or anxiety can mentally exhaust you before your day even begins, lowering your motivation and mood.
