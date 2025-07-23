 7 morning habits that secretly drain your energy

Snooze button: Repeatedly snoozing disrupts your sleep cycle, leading to "sleep inertia", a sluggish feeling that can last for hours.

Checking your phone: Jumping into emails, social media, or news the moment you wake up can trigger stress and overwhelm you.

Skipping breakfast: Not eating in the morning can cause blood sugar to drop, leading to fatigue, poor focus, and irritability throughout the day.

Drinking coffee: Drinking this beverage on an empty stomach can spike your cortisol level, upset your stomach and lead to energy crashes later in the day.

Not hydrating after waking up: Your body loses fluids overnight and hence, you should drink water first thing in the morning. Dehydration can reduce alertness, concentration, and overall energy levels.

Staying in the dark: Not exposing yourself to natural light in the morning can confuse your body’s internal clock and make you feel sleepy for longer.

Stressful Thoughts: Starting the day with worry, criticism, or anxiety can mentally exhaust you before your day even begins, lowering your motivation and mood.

