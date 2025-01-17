7 magnesium-rich foods to prevent leg cramps

Leafy Greens: Dark, leafy vegetables such as spinach, kale and Swiss chard are excellent sources of magnesium. Adding these to your diet can help in muscle function and reduce cramping.
Nuts and Seeds: Almonds, cashews, pumpkin seeds and sunflower seeds are high in magnesium. Snacking on them or adding them to your salads can be beneficial.
Whole Grains: Foods like quinoa, brown rice, oats and whole wheat bread are good sources of magnesium. They can be part of a balanced diet to maintain muscle health.
Avocados: Not only are avocados high in healthy fats, but they also give a good amount of magnesium. You can enjoy them in salads, smoothies or in toasts.
Bananas: Bananas are known for their potassium content, however, bananas also have magnesium. They're an easy snack to prevent muscle cramps when you're on the go.
Legumes: Beans, lentils, chickpeas and peas are rich in magnesium and fibre. Adding them to your meals can help in reducing the risk of leg cramps.
Dark Chocolate: Opt for dark chocolate with a cocoa content of 70% or higher. It contains magnesium and can satisfy your sweet tooth while also benefitting your muscles.
