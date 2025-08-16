7 healthy ingredients to add to your besan cheela

Spinach (Palak): Rich in iron and fibre, spinach blends seamlessly into the batter and helps boost nutrition without altering the taste too much.
Grated Carrot: This adds natural sweetness, crunch and gives you a big dose of vitamin A for better skin and eye health.
Tomatoes: These are juicy and tangy and give you a good dose of vitamin c and antioxidants like lycopene.
Grated Zucchini or Bottle Gourd (Lauki): These keep the cheela light, soft and hydrating, which is especially beneficial for summers.
Flaxseeds or Chia Seeds: These add crunch and omega-3 fatty acids, thereby making your cheela more filling and heart-healthy.
Paneer or Tofu: These give you a protein boost that turns your cheela into a wholesome and satiating meal.
Beetroot: These are vibrant in colour and rich in folate and iron, which make the cheelas nourishing and also visually appealing.
