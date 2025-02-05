7 fruits that help to fight inflammation in the body

Berries are rich in antioxidants called anthocyanins which have powerful anti-inflammatory effects. Anthocyanins can help reduce inflammation and oxidative stress in the body.
Papaya has an enzyme called papain which has anti-inflammatory properties. Papain helps reduce inflammation and oxidative stress in the body.
Cherries, both tart and sweet are rich in anthocyanins which is a powerful antioxidant that can reduce inflammation. Tart cherries, in particular, can help in reducing pain and inflammation linked to gout and arthritis.
Apples contain a compound called quercetin which has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Quercetin helps to inhibit the production of inflammatory molecules, thereby, reducing the body's inflammatory response.
Pomegranate is a rich source of antioxidants and polyphenols which help reduce inflammation and oxidative stress in the body. Pomegranate has been shown to reduce inflammation in conditions like arthritis and Alzheimer's disease.
Cranberries have proanthocyanidins which are powerful anti-inflammatory compounds. Proanthocyanidins help reduce inflammation and oxidative stress in the body, particularly in the urinary tract.
Grapes, particularly red and purple ones, contain resveratrol which is a powerful polyphenol known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Resveratrol helps in reducing the inflammatory response in the body.
