7 food festivals in Delhi NCR that you should not miss in December

Delhi is probably one of the few states of India that has cracked the taste codes of most Indian regions. In this edition, Delhi NCR is hosting several food festivals based in different states. Checkout the list here
Image Source : FreePik
National Street Food Festival at JNL Stadium, Delhi from December 14 to 15.
Image Source : FreePik
Uttarakhand food festival Kauthig at Hilton Garden Inn New Delhi/Saket on December 8, 2024.
Image Source : FreePik
Sweet Treat Fest in Gurgaon from December 21 to 22.
Image Source : FreePik
Chokhi Haveli - The Urban Village Experience in Chokhi Haveli Noida, from December 8 to 31st.
Image Source : FreePik
Marwari and Rampuri cuisine food festival at Radisson Hotel, Gurugram from December 7-15, 2024.
Image Source : FreePik
