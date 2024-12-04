7 famous street foods of Bangaluru that you shouldn't miss

Idli-Vada at Brahmin's Coffee Bar: Soft idlis paired with crispy vadas and coconut chutney make this an iconic breakfast delight.
Masala Dosa at CTR (Central Tiffin Room): A perfectly crisp dosa filled with spicy potato masala is a must-try classic.
Chitranna (Lemon Rice): A tangy and refreshing rice dish available at many street-side stalls.
Bisi Bele Bath: A spicy, piping-hot rice-lentil dish with a medley of flavours served across food carts.
Akki Roti (Rice Flour Flatbread): Served with chutney or vegetable curry, this traditional dish is a crowd-pleaser.
Gobi Manchurian: A spicy Indo-Chinese dish of fried cauliflower with a zesty sauce, popular in food streets.
Vada Pav at VV Puram Food Street: Bengaluru’s take on this Mumbai favorite comes with its spicy twist.
Next : 5 vegetables that can naturally reduce Diabetes, control blood sugar
Click to read more..