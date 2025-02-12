7 best places to visit in India during spring

One must-visit destination is the city of Jaipur, known for its majestic forts and palaces, such as the Hawa Mahal and Amer Fort, which are even more enchanting in the springtime.
The picturesque hill station of Darjeeling is another must-see during this season, with its lush green tea gardens and panoramic views of the Himalayas.
The famous Golden Temple in Amritsar is also a popular springtime destination, where one can witness the beautiful festival of Baisakhi.
Nature lovers should head to the Valley of Flowers in Uttarakhand, where a vast array of colourful blooms carpet the valley in spring.
For a taste of history and culture, one can visit Hampi in Karnataka, home to ancient temples and ruins surrounded by scenic landscapes.
The coastal town of Goa is another top pick for springtime travel, with its pleasant weather and lively festivals such as Holi and Shigmo.
Lastly, the serene backwaters of Kerala offer a peaceful escape during spring, with options to stay in traditional houseboats and indulge in authentic Ayurvedic treatments.
