5 yoga asanas to naturally boost hair growth

Sirsasana (Headstand): Increases blood circulation to the scalp, nourishing hair follicles and promoting growth.
Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward-Facing Dog): Improves blood flow to the head, reducing hair fall and stimulating growth.
Uttanasana (Standing Forward Bend): Enhances circulation to the scalp and relieves stress, which can contribute to hair thinning.
Sarvangasana (Shoulder Stand): Boosts circulation and balances the thyroid, helping with hair growth and reducing dandruff.
Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Bend): Increases blood flow to the scalp while reducing tension and stress, both of which can hinder hair growth.
Next : Raw Papaya vs Ripe Papaya: Which is better for hair growth?
Click to read more..