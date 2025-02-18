 5 yoga asanas to naturally boost hair growth

Sirsasana (Headstand): Increases blood circulation to the scalp, nourishing hair follicles and promoting growth.

Adho Mukha Svanasana (Downward-Facing Dog): Improves blood flow to the head, reducing hair fall and stimulating growth.

Uttanasana (Standing Forward Bend): Enhances circulation to the scalp and relieves stress, which can contribute to hair thinning.

Sarvangasana (Shoulder Stand): Boosts circulation and balances the thyroid, helping with hair growth and reducing dandruff.

Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Bend): Increases blood flow to the scalp while reducing tension and stress, both of which can hinder hair growth.

